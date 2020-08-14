Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing incident in Clontarf

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a hostel in Dublin.

Michael Olohan (35), who was originally from Poppintree, in Ballymun, in north Dublin, suffered fatal chest injuries during a row at a hostel in Brádóg Court, St Lawrence Road, in Clontarf, at about 7.15am on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old man, Sean Murphy, handed himself in to gardaí on Thursday. He was arrested and detained at Clontarf Garda station for questioning.

Mr Murphy, who lived in an apartment at the same hostel as the deceased, was charged and brought to appear before Judge John Brennan at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Friday.

In evidence, Det Sgt Dave Ennis told Mr Justice Brennan that the accused replied, “No, that is fine” when he was charged and cautioned.

The accused was then handed a copy of the charge sheet, the judge was told.

Mr Justice Brennan remanded Mr Murphy, who sat silently during the hearing, in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court via video link on Wednesday.

Mr Murphy’s solicitor Michael French asked the court to request an “urgent psychiatric assessment” of his client in custody. Mr Justice Brennan agreed to direct that he would receive the psychiatric assessment.

The judge also granted the accused legal aid after noting he was in receipt of disability allowance.

The district court does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail in a murder case.