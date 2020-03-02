Lyra McKee murder accused allegedly ‘escorted’ gunman to scene

A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee allegedly escorted the gunman to the scene of the shooting and picked up his bullet casings, the High Court in Belfast has heard.

Seventeen points of reference on clothing worn by Paul McIntrye (52) link him to the fatal shooting carried out amid rioting in Derry last year, the court was told as the Public Prosecution Service mounted an appeal against Mr McIntyre being granted bail.

Ms McKee (29) was shot as she observed street disorder in the city’s Creggan area on April 18th last. Police had come under attack with stones, petrol bombs and other missiles, while vehicles were hijacked during the unrest, said to have been orchestrated by members of the New IRA.

Mr McIntrye, with an address at Kinnego Park in Derry, was initially charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences, and the arson of a tipper truck. He was further charged last month with the journalist’s murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

Challenging a Magistrates’ Court decision to grant bail, Crown lawyer Robin Steer claimed Mr McIntyre can be identified by his clothing on mobile phone and television footage taken on the night of the shooting.

Counsel submitted that the accused is seen throwing and lighting petrol bombs, and emerging from the truck which was then set on fire. Later in the footage an unidentified gunman emerges, with Mr McIntyre allegedly identified escorting him to the area where the shooting occurred.

“The gunman fires a number of shots, and the prosecution say this applicant is crouching down directly behind him, picking up four cartridge cases which have been ejected from the gun,” Mr Steer said.

Points of reference

Referring to a report produced by a forensic company as part of the investigation, he told the court it has “identified 17 points of reference in his (Mr McIntyre’s) clothing”.

The court was told that 16 PSNI officers pointed out the accused at an earlier stage in the evening, when he was unmasked but wearing the same clothing.

During the hearing details emerged of an alleged conversation where he was challenged about dissident republican political party Saoradh the day after Ms McKee’s death.

According to a statement provided as part of the case, Mr McIntyre replied: “It wasn’t me, it was one of our member’s sons.”

Mr Steer claimed this was a reference to the gunman.

Opposing bail, the barrister contended that Mr McIntyre was part of a joint venture in the killing.

“The prosecution say this person is a member of a terrorist organisation, he’s a member of the New IRA.”

Concerns were also raised about the potential risk of interference with witnesses. Mrs Justice Keegan was told graffiti has appeared in the Creggan warning that “any RUC touts will be executed”.

Defence counsel Mark Mulholland QC insisted however, that Mr McIntyre must be released. He argued that no prima facie case has been established on the charge of murder, adding that his client had already secured High Court bail on the other alleged offences.

Mr Mulholland also challenged the admissibility of the forensic report, stressing that another court case has already ruled that a similar comparative analysis of clothing cannot be treated as expert evidence.

The hearing continues.