Heroin valued at €2.1m found in luggage at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers in Dublin Airport have seized heroin with an estimated street value of over €2.1 million.

The 15kg of heroin was found hidden in the luggage of a woman in her 50s who had arrived in Dublin Airport from Lahore in Pakistan.

The detection was made on Friday as a result of a joint, intelligence led operation conducted by officers from Revenue’s customs service at Dublin Airport and gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The woman was met in the arrivals hall by a man in his 30s, according to Revenue. The two individuals were arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In a separate operation on Saturday morning, Revenue officers seized 285 litres of wine in Dublin Port. The alcohol was discovered when officers stopped and searched a car that had disembarked a ferry from France. The seized alcohol has a retail value of €4,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of €2,000.

Revenue said if businesses or members of the public had any information regarding smuggling, they could contact it in confidence at 1800 295 295.