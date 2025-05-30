Ireland

Woman (70s) killed after two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

Man in his 50s taken to Letterkenny hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries

The road at Bunlin Bridge remains closed with diversions in place. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Fri May 30 2025 - 23:43

A woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at about 7.30pm on Friday on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge, Milford.

The car driver, aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The road at Bunlin Bridge remained closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

