Ireland to lodge letter of objection to Israel over shots fired close to Unifil patrol in south Lebanon

Ireland is to lodge a formal letter of objection with Israel after shots were fired in the vicinity of peacekeepers in south Lebanon.

The incident came during a joint Irish United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) and Lebanese Armed Forces patrol close to the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights, on Thursday.

None of the Irish personnel – who were recently deployed to Unifil as part of the 126th Infantry Battalion – were injured in the incident.

The Defence Forces said on Thursday that all personnel were reported to be safe and well, and that they continued to monitor the situation in south Lebanon.

Minister for Defence Simon Harris said he had been briefed by the incoming chief of staff Brigadier General Rossa Mulcahy.

He said just before midday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had fired shots into the patrol area. It is understood the incident took place close to Yaroun village.

He also confirmed that a formal letter of objection from Ireland would be lodged with Israel via the UN on Friday.

“Brigadier General Mulcahy provided me with a detailed briefing on the serious events that took place yesterday involving Irish Defence Force personnel in southern Lebanon,” Mr Harris said.

“It’s clear to me that the actions of the IDF were reckless, intimidatory, totally unacceptable and a clear breach of the international rules surrounding peacekeeping.

“Brigadier General Mulcahy has assured me that all of our troops impacted are safe and well. They have been debriefed following the incident and patrols are continuing as normal today.

“I want to pay tribute to our personnel deployed with Unifil, who are operating in an increasingly volatile and tense environment.

“My officials in the Department of Defence will today formally lodge a protest letter over what happened yesterday and this will be communicated directly with Israel.”

In a statement to The Irish Times, Israeli ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich said: “The incident is still being examined, and from an initial investigation by the IDF, there was no shooting at Unifil, but at suspicious individuals who approached the Blue Line.

“There have been many recent incidents of Hizbullah harassment and attacks on Unifil. It appears that Ireland is not reporting nor protesting those incidents. Why is that the case?” - Additional reporting PA