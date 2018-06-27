Harris appointment criticised as ‘hammer blow’ to victims of collusion

The appointment of Drew Harris as Garda Commissioner is “putting the fox in charge of the hen house”, according to a survivor of the Miami Showband Massacre.

Mr Harris, who is currently the Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, was appointed following the appointment process run by the Public Appointment Service.

On July 31st, 1975, a bus carrying five members of the Miami Showband, one of Ireland’s most popular cabaret bands, was flagged down at what appeared to be a British military checkpoint as they were travelling south to Dublin.

The Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) had intended to plant a bomb on to the musicians’ bus and have it detonate later. Two UVF men were killed by their own bomb as it detonated before they could plant it in the vehicle

Massacre survivor Stephen Travers said the appointment of Mr Harris is “a massive step back and will not help with reconciliation,”.

He said it is not right to reach out to one community and to “slap the other down.”

The appointment of Mr Harris “will be catastrophic” to the nationalist community in Northern Ireland, he said.

Mr Travers said Mr Harris might swear allegiance when appointed Garda Commissioner, but Mr Travers would prefer “if he held up his hands and said here are the files, here are the people responsible.”

When he was part of the PSNI, Mr Harris had blocked, delayed and frustrated every effort to “find out who shot our lads”, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The appointment, he said, was “a hammer blow to every victim of collusion.”

Sinn Féin’s spokesman on justice and equality Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD told the same programme his party will work constructively with the new Commissioner and had already worked with him in the PSNI.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said he expects the Garda and the new Commissioner to pursue the Dublin-Monaghan bombings case.

A total of 34 people - 27 in Dublin and seven in Monaghan - were killed on Friday, May 17th, 1974, in bomb attacks. A loyalist terror group active in the 1970s, the Glenanne gang, was implicated in the attack.

It is up to the Irish Government to pursue the British government to get the relevant files, Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the process of appointment had been “impeccable” and he believes Mr Harris is the best person for the role.

The Government will separately pursue the files on the Dublin-Monaghan bombings. He said he believes the appointment “sends out a powerful signal.” It is a catalyst.

Sharing information

Meanwhile, Peter Sheridan, predecessor as assistant chief constable in charge of crime in the newly-restructured PSNI, has said Mr Harris will not have a problem sharing any information he has in relation to the Dublin-Monaghan bombings.

Mr Sheridan told Morning Ireland he suspects if Mr Harris has any information it is already in the system.

He said he had not been surprised at the appointment of Mr Harris whom he described as “a very decent individual.”

“I knew in an interview situation he would present himself very well, it obviously is a big change that somebody from outside the State was taken on, it’s a big step for the Government to appoint someone from outside the State,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Drew will do well.

When asked about any information Mr Harris might have in relation to the Dublin-Monaghan bombings, Mr Sheridan replied: “Drew will do what people expect him to do, which is to deal with the matter as straightforwardly as possible.

“He is someone I find of the highest integrity. If you take his own personal circumstances, I’d ask people to consider this, that his father was blown up and murdered, his mother was injured in the same attack on their way to church one Sunday morning.

“In all of my experiences with Drew I never once saw any sign of any bias or lack of impartiality in decisions he made, in how he treated people.

“I never saw him using that experience in any way that would have been to the detriment of people.”

On the issue of Garda collusion in the Dublin-Monaghan bombings, Mr Sheridan said Mr Harris already has experience of dealing with police officers in Northern Ireland who had broken the law. “Drew will deal with people with that impartiality, he’s a professional police officer,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Mr Harris will demand the PSNI hand over any information in relation to the Dublin-Monaghan bombings, Mr Sheridan said:

“I’d expect Drew to do exactly that if he believes and understands there’s information, I do not see it will be a difficulty for Drew to ask for that information if he believes it’s there.”