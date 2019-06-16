Gardaí not treating discovery of body in Dublin as suspicious

Gardaí are not treating the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Dublin on Sunday as suspicious.

Gardaí were called to a house on Ashford Street in Stoneybatter shortly after 8am on Sunday where the body of a man in his early 30s was discovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene was sealed off and members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination.

The State Pathologist also attended the scene.

The body was removed to the City Morgue where a postmortem examination took place.

It is understood the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious following the conclusion of the postmortem. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

The man is believed to be local and was living at the property with his partner and their young daughter.

Neighbours congregated on the quiet terraced road throughout Sunday.

The dead man is believed to have been discovered slumped at the kitchen table by his daughter who raised the alarm with her mother.

The woman then called to the house next door to seek assistance. A neighbour attended the scene and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was unresponsive and the emergency services were alerted.

It is understood Dublin Fire Brigade and the ambulance services were first to attend to the scene. Gardaí were then notified. Neighbours reported a large Garda presence at the scene from early morning.