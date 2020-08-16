Gardaí investigate serious assault at gathering in Sallynoggin
Man in his 20s arrested at the scene after young man hospitalised due to injuries
Gardaí are investigating an incident in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Gardaí are investigating an assault at a gathering in south Dublin which left a young man with serious injuries.
The incident occurred just before 2am on Sunday morning in O’Rourke Park in Sallynoggin.
Gardaí found a man, aged in his early 20s, at the scene with serious injuries. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he remains.
A man, also aged in his early20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.
A garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.
Sources said there were a large number of gatherings and house parties throughout Dublin on Saturday night, several of which were broken up by gardaí under public order and Covid-19 legislation.