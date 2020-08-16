Gardaí investigate serious assault at gathering in Sallynoggin

Gardaí are investigating an assault at a gathering in south Dublin which left a young man with serious injuries.

The incident occurred just before 2am on Sunday morning in O’Rourke Park in Sallynoggin.

Gardaí found a man, aged in his early 20s, at the scene with serious injuries. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where he remains.

A man, also aged in his early20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A garda spokeswoman said investigations are ongoing.

Sources said there were a large number of gatherings and house parties throughout Dublin on Saturday night, several of which were broken up by gardaí under public order and Covid-19 legislation.