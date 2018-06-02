Drugs worth an estimated €299,000 seized in Co Wexford

A man in his 30s has been arrested following the seizure of €299,000 worth of drugs in Co Wexford.

As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí from the Wexford District Drugs Unit searched a house in the Carne area at noon on Saturday.

During the operation, officers seized cannabis herb, cocaine and cannabis resin with a total estimated value of €299,000.

The man was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Wexford Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.