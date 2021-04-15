Man pleads guilty to involvement in attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target

A 33-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court on Thursday to being involved in the attempted murder of James “Mago” Gately, who was a target of the Kinahan cartel.

David Duffy, of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin, is one of four charged before the non-jury court with an offence under Section 72 (1A) of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, in connection with the attempted murder.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at a filling station on the Clonshaugh Road in Dublin on May 10th, 2017.

Mr Duffy pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation “and participating in or contributing to activities connected with the said offence, namely the murder of James Gately, with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation or any of its members to commit the serious offence, within the State between December 7th, 2016, and April 6th, 2017”.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge David McHugh, remanded Mr Duffy on continuing bail until June 21st, when he will face a sentence hearing.

Three other men, Peter “Peadar” Keating (39), of Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin; Stephen Fowler (61), of Blakestown Cottages, Clonsilla, and Douglas Glynn (35), of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, are also charged in connection with the attempted murder of Mr Gately.

Mr Keating is further charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between December 7th, 2016, and April 4th, 2017, within and without the State under Section 71 of the Act.