Man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder in Dublin

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder a man last year.

Luke Wilson (23) from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 admitted on Monday to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15th and November 6th last year.

Mr Wilson also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6th last year.

Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8; Liam Brannigan (37) from Bride Street, Dublin 8; and Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 are also charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hanley on the same occasion.

Alan Wilson and Mr Kelly are further charged with conspiracy to murder a person or persons unknown at the 74 Talbot public house, on Talbot Street in Dublin 1 between September 11th and September 15th last year.

The offence is under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Mr Kelly is also facing charges of the possession of a Beretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6th last year.

Change of mind

A trial date was set on Monday for October 7th, 2019 in the case of Alan Wilson. Defence counsel Cathal Ó Braonáin, for Alan Wilson, said the trial will take 10 weeks as there is a lot of audio and CCTV material.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt asked Mr Ó Braonáin to let the court know “sooner rather than later” if there was a change of mind concerning the trial date. It was put in for mention for January 14th, 2019.

Two other co-accused, Mr Brannigan and Mr Kelly have not yet indicated pleas.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Mr Brannigan, said they had written to the State seeking disclosure and until that is received, they are not in a position to give advices. Mr Brannigan’s case will be mentioned before the court on October 8th.

In relation to Mr Kelly, Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC, also asked for the matter to be adjourned to a date in October.

Luke Wilson ‘s sentence hearing will take place on Tuesday, the court heard.

Mr Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded the four men in custody.