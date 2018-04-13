Woman settles case over fall in Marks & Spencer store

A woman who sued after she claimed she slipped on an alleged grease-like substance in the food hall of Marks & Spencer in Dublin’s city centre has settled her High Court action on undisclosed terms.

Bernadette Flynn was shopping with a friend for bridesmaids dresses for her upcoming wedding when she claimed she fell to the ground as she walked through the food hall of the Mary Street store in Dublin.

Ms Flynn said she was crying and embarrassed and could not get up. She also said her friend went to get help but could not find anyone, but another shopper helped her to her feet.

Ms Flynn (49), Rope Walk, Ringsend, Dublin had sued Marks & Spencer Ireland Ltd after she claimed she fell on February 6th, 2016.

She claimed she hurt her wrist and hip and afterwards had difficulties in relation to domestic activities such as vacuuming and ironing and could not blow-dry her hair.

She alleged failure to take any reasonable steps or precautions for her safety and to provide and maintain a safe and adequate system of cleaning of the premises.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr was told the claims were denied and Marks & Spencer had pleaded contributory negligence on the part of Ms Flynn. who, it has alleged did not keep a proper lookout.

Marks & Spencer also said it could not understand why Ms Flynn’s friend could not find somebody to help after the alleged fall as it had 17 people in the area at the time. On the second day of the case, on Friday, the court was informed the case had been settled.