Woman found living in squalor with flies coming from blanket she was using

The HSE has secured an emergency High Court order allowing it detain and treat a woman in hospital after she was found living in “squalor”.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said the woman had been living in “truly awful” and “dire” conditions before she was admitted to a hospital.

Doctors treating the woman, aged in her 60s, are concerned about her feet which have become infected and gangrenous.

The judge said those who attended the woman’s home reported seeing swarms of flies and maggots there.

Flies were seen coming from a blanket the women had been using.

Litter was strewn all over the interior of the property and the floors were “drenched with urine”.

The situation was so bad those attending at her home had to use face masks and protective clothing, the judge added.

The woman’s children had described her as being “stubborn”, he noted.

Such was the woman’s level of self neglect that one of her doctors had stated that, in 30 years practising medicine, they had never seen a patient in such a debilitated or unkempt state.

Patricia Hill BL for the HSE said orders were being sought over fears the woman, who had been admitted to hospital earlier this month, may try to leave the facility.

She had not been co-operative since been admitted and also required to be moved to another hospital where she can be assessed by a specialist in vascular surgery, counsel added.

Mr Justice Kelly said he was satisfied, from the evidence before the court, the woman may have cognitive issues and lacks the capacity to make decisions for herself.

On an ex-parte basis and in the context of intended wardship proceedings, he granted orders allowing for detention and treatment of the woman in the hospital where she is currently a patient.

The orders will also apply if she is transferred to another hospital.

The judge also directed that an independent medical visitor assess the woman’s capacity and appointed a guardian ad litem to represent her.

The matter was adjourned to next week for mention.