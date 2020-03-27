Troubled teenager made to take part in ‘illegal fight club’, court told

A teenage boy was put in the boot of a car by older peers and made to fight other young people as part of an illegal fight club, the High Court has heard.

The boy was detained at a special care unit following an application to the High Court earlier this month by lawyers representing Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The court was told serious concerns about his welfare and behaviour resulted in the agency seeking orders to have him placed at a secure unit so he could get the supports and services he requires.

When the case returned before Mr Justice Mark Sanfey on Friday, the judge made orders extending the detention by three months.

David Leahy BL, instructed by solicitor Mark O’Neill of Mason Hayes & Curran, for the agency, said the boy was detained and placed in the secure unit on foot of a temporary order sought arising out of his “very disturbing behaviour”.

Counsel said serious concerns about the boy’s welfare and safety arose after he was discovered in the boot of a car, having being placed there by older peers. Investigations revealed he was being used by these other individuals to fight other boys in an “illegal fight club”.

The teenager had also reported taking substances including drugs and alcohol.

Wrongdoings

Counsel said the boy is accused of having committed some serious wrongdoings, including allegedly sexually assaulting a young female and engaging in other inappropriate sexual behaviour. He is also facing a charge of hijacking the car of a female social worker and taking it on a “joy ride”, counsel said.

Other claims include assault and criminal damage and the boy also has a history of starting fires, counsel added.

The boy has been in several voluntary placements, including foster care, but all had broken down and he ended up effectively homeless, the court was told. While in secure care, he would be safe and would be provided with various supports, Mr Leahy said.

Counsel said the application to continue his detention was supported by the boy’s court appointed guardian, his family and gardaí investigating allegations against him.

Mr Justice Sanfey said he was satisfied to grant the order. He described the boy’s situation as “appalling” and said he is a “very troubled young man.” There were some “green shoots” in terms of his progress and development since being placed in the secure care unit, he added.