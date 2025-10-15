Reeling in the Years won’t want the tape of Ireland’s win over Armenia

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Gavin Cummiskey could have saved himself a mountain of keyboard tapping by simply sending in a one-word report on Tuesday night’s victory over Armenia: “Phew.” He expanded further, though, on a game that will hardly make it on to Reeling in the Years, but in these hard footballing times, you’d take any class of win at all.

That’s Malachy Clerkin’s feeling too, although he asks: “Does gruel get any thinner than this?” This “nervy display” came from a team “that looks timid and bereft of any clear plan”. Ken Early, meanwhile, was at a loss to understand why Ireland went with that 5-4-1 formation in a home game they had to win, leaving him wondering if we even want a trip to the United States/Canada/Mexico next summer.

That trip looks less likely after Hungary managed to draw with Portugal last night, a fact Heimir Hallgrímsson acknowledged when Gordon Manning heard from him after the game. Gordon was also tasked with rating the players’ performances, nobody rising above a seven.

No doubt, this Irish side could do with some performance-enhancing, but preferably not of the banned kind. Following Monday’s news that Irish swimmer Shane Ryan will take part in next summer’s Enhanced Games, Ian O’Riordan brings you an explainer on the controversial new event. And Malachy gives his take on the matter, concluding that Ryan is a paid stooge of a doped-up circus.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley takes a shot at guessing how Andy Farrell’s Irish autumn squad might look when it’s named this afternoon, the bulk of the contenders set to feature in Saturday’s URC game between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park. Johnny Watterson talks to Leinster assistant coach and former Munster player Tyler Bleyendaal ahead of the game.

And in his column, Gordon D’Arcy writes about the loss of his father in August after a lengthy illness. “It has led to a lot of reflection on what it means to be a father, in life, and naturally, in sport,” he says.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran looks at the GAA’s “outdated and not fit for purpose” rule on amateurism, which is “about as useful as a colander would be for bailing out a flooded basement”. Jarlath Burns’ committee is tasked with sorting it out.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor writes about Willie Mullins’ hopes of success with Absurde in Saturday’s Caulfield Cup, one of Australia’s most famous races.

TV Watch: It’s another one of those quiet days on the live sporting front, but if you have access to Disney Plus you can tune in to the meeting of Chelsea and Paris FC at Stamford Bridge in the women’s Champions League this evening (8pm). The last time Paris met English opposition in the competition – Manchester City, in last year’s qualifiers – they lost 8-0 on aggregate. So, wish them bonne chance.