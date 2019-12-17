Tallaght hospital apologises to terminally ill woman for care failings

Tallaght University Hospital has apologised to a woman who is terminally ill with cancer for failings in her care in the past.

Margaret Foley (63), from Tallaght, is currently receiving palliative care and the apology came as she settled her High Court action on Tuesday on confidential terms.

It was claimed that Ms Foley, when faced with an alleged material delay in obtaining appropriate scanning at the hospital, arranged privately for a CT scan earlier this year.

The private scan revealed a large bowel obstruction and she had to have surgery. Malignancy was also discovered and it was claimed that the delay in diagnosis deprived her of an opportunity to treat and control her cancer.

John Kelly, deputy chief executive of Tallaght University Hospital, said the medical team and hospital management fully acknowledge the failings in Ms Foley’s care and the “most serious consequences as a result of these failings”.

“We sincerely regret any trauma or hurt this has caused to you and your family. As a team we are reviewing your healthcare journey so we can learn from it and most importantly put in measures to ensure something like this does not happen again,” the hospital’s apology stated.

“You put your trust in us and on this occasion we fell short of the standards that you would expect and we are deeply sorry that this happened.”

Waiting list

Ms Foley was referred to the hospital on June 13th, 2017 by a GP and was placed on a waiting list for a colonoscopy. Her doctor wrote to the hospital on June 8th, 2018 saying Ms Foley had experienced severe episodes of lower abdominal pain and requested an urgent colonoscopy.

It was claimed that she attended the hospital’s emergency department on numerous occasions last year and this year presenting with a history of severe abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness, weight loss and bleeding.

It was alleged that, on each occasion, she was discharged with a diagnosis of non-specific abdominal pain and without steps being taken to address her cancer, which spread in the meantime.

Ms Foley had a colonoscopy on January 11th last at the hospital and it was claimed that she was told she had a condition similar to irritable bowel and was discharged with a review scheduled for six weeks later.

A private CT scan on February 22nd last revealed a large bowel obstruction and she was referred to hospital where she underwent surgery. Two thirds of her bowel was removed and she later had to have bouts of chemotherapy.

Ms Foley was informed in July that the cancer had become terminal and she now receives palliative care.