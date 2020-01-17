Talks to resolve Limerick FC’s action against FAI to continue over weekend

Talks aimed at resolving Limerick FC’s legal action against the Football Association of Ireland over the club’s alleged exclusion from participation in the League of Ireland will continue over the weekend, the High Court heard.

Earlier this week, the club initiated proceedings over the FAI’s alleged failure to invite it to submit an application for a licence to allow it play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

When the case returned before the court on Thursday, Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told discussions were underway aimed at resolving the dispute.

The parties again returned before the judge on Friday when Murray Johnson SC, for the club, said progress was being made but the matter had not resolved.

Counsel said talks are continuing and asked the court for a further adjournment to facilitate those.

The judge granted an adjournment to Monday, saying it was in everybody’s interest the matter be resolved.

In its action against the FAI, Munster Football Club Ltd, trading as Limerick FC, which was subject of a failed examinership process late last year, claims the FAI is bound under its own rules to invite the club to submit an application.

It claims the FAI has refused to do so, leading to Limerick FC being excluded from competing in this season’s First Division.

It also claims the FAI has allowed Shamrock Rovers’ B team to enter a team in the First Division, which the other clubs in the division are all opposed to.

Represented by Frank Callanan SC, the club wants various orders, including an injunction requiring the FAI to take all necessary steps to permit Limerick FC to submit an application for a licence allowing it play in the 2020 League of Ireland First Division.

It also seeks injunctions preventing the FAI excluding it from the League of Ireland or allocating any of the club’s assets, including its underage academy, to any other party.

Other orders are sought to prevent the FAI granting a licence allowing any third party play in the 2020 First Division instead of Limerick FC until the FAI has complied with its obligations under the association’s rules and regulations.

The court previously heard the FAI, in correspondence with the club, said it had never stated it was unwilling to allow Limerick FC to apply for a licence.

The FAI said the club had not provided it with information required before a licence can be granted before the relevant deadlines had expired.

The club says the deadlines were missed due to certain “illegitimate demands” made by the FAI.