Legal action over terms of reference in Siteserv case settled

A legal action concerning the use of documents, and interpretation of the terms of reference, by the State investigation into the sale of Siteserv has been resolved at the High Court.

Under the settlement of the dispute between Island Capital Management ltd and the Commission of Investigation into certain transactions of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, a statement was read to the court on Tuesday.

It said the settlement “has been entered into in order to ensure that the work of the Commission is not delayed”.

Island – which led the 2012 acquisition of Siteserv (now called Actavo) by Millington, a company controlled by businessman Denis O’Brien - has agreed to waive legal privilege over “the one particular document in which the commission has expressed interest”, it was stated.

Statement

Island had expressed concerns from September 2016 about the meaning of the commission’s terms of reference and the statement said the commission acknowledged, having received written and oral submissions by interested parties, that it “first delivered a detailed interpretation of its terms of reference on January 10th, 2019”.

The commission will respond to any additional concerns of Island or others that there remains any ambiguity or lack of clarity in its interpretation of its terms of reference, it was stated.

It was also stated, “in recognition of the foregoing”, the commission has agreed to make a “contribution” to Island’s costs of the legal proceedings.

Before the statement was read, Michael Cush SC, for Island, said there were various notice parties to the action and, while his side had not managed to communicate with all of them, he believed they would recognise the settlement ended the proceedings.

After the statement was read by John Hennessy SC, for the commission, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan agreed to make an order striking out the proceedings.

Brian Cregan, a High Court judge, is the sole member of the commission investigating the Siteserv deal, which involved IBRC writing off €110 million of the Siteserv debt when it was sold. The investigation is being conducted in private.

In its judicial review proceedings, Island challenged a ruling by Judge Cregan concerning the treatment of certain documents and also raised issues about the terms of reference.

In Tuesday’s statement, it was noted the first issue in the proceedings was of legal advice privilege (LAP) claimed by Island and sought to be challenged by IBRC.

The parties recognise LAP facilitates the “full and frank communication” between lawyers deemed essential to effective legal representation and, by extension, the administration of justice, it was stated.

Mechanism

They also recognise Section 21 of the Commission of Investigation Act 2004 provides a statutory mechanism by which a commission can examine a document to determine if all or part of that is privileged.

The statement said the applicants, when providing documents to the commission, relied on a letter from the commission on July 5th 2017 which, the commission accepted, represented the procedure set out in it would lead to a final determination by the commission on privilege.

The Island side, it was stated, accepted it was clear from the letter Mr Justice Cregan woud not necessarily participate in the process or otherwise examine the documents furnished by Island. Mr Justice Cregan, it was stated, has since confirmed he has not to date examined, or seen, those documents.

The commission had stated in another letter of September 8th, 2017, headed “Determination on Legal Advice Privilege”, it had determined the privilege relied upon by Island “does apply to the sample documents furnished”.

Those documents, it was stated, were therefore not evidence received by the commission under the 2004 Act and would be returned to the applicants.

Determination

The commission accepted the September 8th letter was misleading in that it caused the applicants to reasonably understand the commission had made a final determination on the LAP issue and had not retained any documents furnished by Island to it for consideration. This was because the commission later claimed entitlement to revisit the LAP issue and had done so in circumstances where it had retained copies of the documents provided by the Island applicants.

The statement said the applicants acknowledge the commission has at all times approached the issue of LAP “in good faith” and any misrepresentation or misleading statement on its part has been “inadvertent”.

The applicants recognise there is a public interest in the work of the commission and have agreed to waive their claim of privilege in respect of “the one particular document in which the commission has expressed interest”, it was stated.