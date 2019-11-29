High Court lifts Longford beef plant injunctions

Injunctions preventing protesters blockading and intimidating persons working or visiting a pet food manufacturing plant in the midlands have been formally struck out by the High Court.

C&D Pet Foods, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, got the orders last September against Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady, The Meadows, Drumlish, Co Longford, and Colm Leonard, Aughanoran Dring Co Longford.

C&D is owned by the ABP Food Group, which is one of Ireland’s largest beef processors.

Several of C&D’s plants were the scenes of protests earlier this year by farmers unhappy with the prices being paid for their product.

The injunctions permanently prevented the defendants, their agents and anyone with knowledge of the orders trespassing at or blockading the plant, and from intimidating individuals going to and from the plant.

The matter returned before the High Court on Friday when John Lavelle, for C&D, told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds the orders could be vacated and struck out.

No orders were to be made in relation to the legal costs of the action, counsel said.

Patricia Hill Bl, for the two defendants, said the striking out was on consent.

The judge agreed to strike out the proceedings.

Last September, wheen seeking the orders, C&D claimed that protesters had for several days physically obstructed the plant’s entrance, in support of farmers involved in the protest with meat processors.

The company claimed, if the blockade wasn’t lifted, more than 500 workers faced being laid off and its business reputation would be severely damaged.

C&D claimed it had no role in the determination of prices paid for beef, as it mainly uses pork and chicken in its products, and that it has been “tactically targeted by protesters” because it is part of the ABP group.

C&D said it did not wish to halt any peaceful or lawful protest outside the plant but claimed the defendants and others had gone beyond a legitimate peaceful protest. The blockade, it further claimed, had caused major disruption to the firm’s business and had cost it some €400,000.