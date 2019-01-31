Cervical screening expert saw abormality ‘within a minute’, court told

A cervical screening expert who examined a 2009 smear slide of a woman suing over alleged misreading of her cervical tests has told the High Court it took him less than a minute to detect an abnormality.

Dr Michael McKenna said it was “patently clear” it was abnormal and he would have expected a screener to have identified that.

“I made a judgment it was abnormal within a minute,” he said.

He is continuing his evidence on the third day of the resumed action by Ruth Morrissey who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, brought against the HSE and two US laboratories.

Dr McKenna, a consultant cytopathologist in charge of one of Northern Ireland’s four laboratories responsible for screening cervical smear tests, said had examined in October 2018 the 2009 Morrissey slide.

The court has been told that slide had been tested by Quest Diagnostics at their lab in Wyoming and came back as negative.

Dr McKenna said the conclusion he came to was “you could not have not seen” the abnormality.

“It is unbelievable you would not have seen it,” he added.

He said he found it difficult that it was not interpreted as abnormal.

“I decided it was abnormal. The category of abnormal takes longer,” he said.

Dr McKenna said he would have expected a screener to have identified the abnormality.

It was not acceptable that the slide tested by Quest in 2009 was reported as normal, he said.

Misinterpretation

Ruth Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was failure to correctly report and diagnose and misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012.

It is claimed a situation developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey’s treating gynaecologist in 2016.

It is alleged she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contend, if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The HSE has admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband.

The laboratories deny all claims.

The case continues before Mr Justice Kevin Cross.