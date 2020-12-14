Five served with books of evidence over ATM theft, attempted theft

Books of evidence have been served at the Special Criminal Court on five men including a former all-Ireland club champion, who are charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMS in Cavan and Monaghan last year.

The five, three of whom are brothers, are charged with offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April 2019 and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August 2019.

Former Crossmaglen footballer Daniel O’Callaghan (30) of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is charged with the attempted theft of the ATM at the Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14th, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

Brothers Ciaran (26) and Gerard Duffy (29) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Co Monaghan are accused of offences relating to the same investigation.

Niall Finnegan (38) of Cherry Grove, Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, and Stephen Duffy (34), of Coose, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan are accused of participating or contributing to the movement of cash in a 2007 Toyota Avensis at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath,on August 20th, 2019, intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offences, with the knowledge of the existence of the organisation under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act.

During Monday’s brief hearing, State solicitor Michael O’Donovan for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), told the non-jury court that the books of evidence were ready to be served on each of the accused men.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded all five men on continuing bail until February 1st, when their cases are listed for mention again.

Mr O’Callaghan is also charged with the criminal damage and the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3rd, 2019, both offences allegedly being for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He is also twice accused of participating or contributing to the possession of cash totalling €125,930 intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14th and 20th of last year.

Mr O’Callaghan is further accused of possessing €298,000 at the same location on August 14th, 2019, along with a charge of possessing a petrol can intending to use it or cause or permit another to damage stolen property; a Toyota Landcruiser with false plates in Virginia, also on August 14th.

He is also charged with possessing a stolen Toyota Landcruiser, possession of a stolen 14-tonne digger and that he appropriated the digger without the consent of its owner in Virginia on the same date and location.

In addition, Mr O’Callaghan is also charged with being in possession of bolt-cutters with the intent of stealing a 14-tonne digger, with the attempted dishonest appropriation of the ATM at the Riverfront in Virginia and with being in possession of a stolen flatbed trailer all on August 14th of last year.

Ciaran Duffy is charged with both participating in the movement of and the possession of cash for the facilitation of a criminal organisation and with the attempt to commit the theft of an ATM at the Riverfront Hotel and Bar, Main Street, Virginia, Co Cavan, on August 14th, 2019; and with the attempt to commit the theft of an ATM and criminal damage at Main Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on April 3rd, 2019 — the latter three charges being for the benefit, association, or at the direction of a criminal organisation.

Ciaran Duffy and Gerard Duffy are further charged with possessing the digger, the flatbed trailer and the Landcruiser, knowing that they were stolen; and with being in possession of the bolt-cutters and the petrol can at the same dates and locations as Mr O’Callaghan.

They are also charged with the handling of €280,900, €103,930 and €22,000 at Tullypole, Moynalty, on August 14th and 20th of last year.

Mr Finnegan and Stephen Duffy are further accused of handling the €103,930, in Tullypole on August 20th, 2019.