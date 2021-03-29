Woman charged over high-speed car chase ordered to surrender passport

A woman accused of leading 20 Garda cars and a helicopter on a live-streamed pursuit on the M50 has been ordered by a court to surrender her passport.

The bail terms of Gemma Greene (24) from Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin, who is charged with two counts of dangerous driving on the M50 on March 1st, were tightened at Dublin District Court on Monday.

She was arrested, charged and granted station bail to appear in court last Thursday.

On that day Judge Treasa Kelly ordered her to go home and finish quarantine because she had recently been out of the country. She told her to return to court on Monday.

Garda Jane Keegan told Judge Kelly the accused had a tendency to leave the country and had recently been in Spain. She had also given newspaper interviews stating she intended to leave the jurisdiction, the garda said.

For those reasons, she asked the court to amend Ms Greene’s bail and insert several conditions: that she remain sober, surrender her passport, reside at her current address, obey a curfew at her home, and sign on daily at Coolock garda station.

At that point, the accused interjected and accused gardaí of abusing her when she was arrested.

The judge told her not to address the court and to speak through her solicitor.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said his client had come back to Ireland and had already answered bail twice.

Judge Kelly imposed the bail conditions and ordered Ms Greene to appear in court in four weeks

She told her the curfew would run from 11pm to 6am daily; she had until 9pm on Monday to surrender her passport to gardaí and must not apply for new travel documents.