Student doctor spared criminal record for hitting cyclist

A student doctor who said she accidentally hit a cyclist with her car in Dublin after the sun got in her eyes has been spared a traffic conviction.

Lana Alghabra (23), with an address The Links, Elmpark, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, pleaded guilty to driving without due care at Leeson Street Bridge on December 11th, 2017.

The woman she hit got straight back on her bike and cycled away and was never located.

But Ms Alghabra was reported by another cyclist who witnessed the incident and complained to gardaí, Dublin District Court was told.

The case was listed again on Monday before Judge Anthony Halpin who had earlier asked for a restorative justice report from the Probation Service.

Defence counsel Beatrice Vance asked the court to note her client did not have any previous convictions.

A conviction could hamper her career and ability to travel and she was not an Irish national, the barrister said.

The report furnished to the court was very positive, Judge Halpin remarked, adding that it was one of the most positive he had seen from the restorative justice scheme.

The judge noted the final year medical student had completed a road safety programme and had donated €100 to charity. A receipt was handed in to court.

He noted the evidence of Garda Colm Enright that she was driving slowly and the sun was in her eyes at the time of the incident.

She had been on her way to college when she struck the cyclist who immediately “got on her bicycle and cycled off” and was not traced.

Judge Halpin recalled that it was another cyclist who saw it happen and reported it.

Finalising the case, he said “facts proven and strike out”.