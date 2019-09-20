Model released on bail in €1.2 million crime proceeds case

A male model accused of possessing €1.2 million in crime proceeds has been released on bail pending the preparation of the book of evidence for his trial.

Mark Andrew Adams (40), with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Dublin, was charged earlier this month with four offences under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

Mr Adams, who once appeared in a Garda drink-drive awareness campaign, faced his third hearing on Friday at Dublin District Court. He had previously been held in custody with consent to bail which he has now taken up.

Defence counsel Rory Mulvaney said the case was listed for a book of evidence to be served on his client by the State. However, Judge Michael Walsh noted it was not yet ready.

Mr Adams, dressed in a blue suit, remained silent during the proceedings and was ordered to appear again in six weeks.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were to proceed and there was consent to Mr Adams being returned for trial for the offences as charged, he said.

The case is to go before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, however, the book of evidence must be completed first.

It is alleged he had various sums, allegedly proceeds of criminal conduct, amounting to approximately €1,186,900, over five years.

It was alleged he had €582,045 on September 11th, 2015, at Dublin Airport. He faces another charge that from January 13th, 2014 to August 18th, 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport, he handled or transferred €227,136 in proceeds.

It is alleged from January 16th to July 23rd, 2018 at Bank of Ireland, Credit Card centre, Mayor Street Lower, in the IFSC in Dublin, he had €78,990 in his possession; and that from January 1st, 2013 to March 28th, 2017, at a Permanent TSB, Malahide, he handled €298,280.

Currently unemployed, Mr Adams has not yet indicated how he will plead.

His case follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Under the terms of bail, he has to reside at his current address and sign on three days a week at Malahide station.

Mr Adams, who has surrendered his passport and an EU travel card, cannot apply for new travel documentation, he had to provide gardaí with his mobile phone number, and he must remain contactable 24 hours a day.

Legal aid had been granted to the father-of-one after the court was furnished with a statement of his means.