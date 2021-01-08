Man ordered to stay away from places of detention and not to fly drones near them

A man was ordered to stay away from places of detention and to desist from flying drones near places of detention when he appeared at a special sitting of Portlaoise District Court on Friday.

Dean Swaine, of Millview, Ballintore, Co Kildare, was brought before the court charged with possessing drugs and with possessing drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at Saint John’s Square, Portlaoise, Co Laois on January 6th.

Prosecuting Garda Det Eoin Gardiner said that the defendant was arrested and charged and made no reply after caution.

Judge Catherine Staines remanded Mr Swaine on his own bail of €100 on condition that he stays out of Laois and out of Portlaoise with the exception of visiting his solicitor. His bail conditions include that he stays away from all places of detention, desists from flying drones over places of detention and abstains from alcohol and drugs. He is also required to provide gardaí­ with a phone number and be available to take their calls 24 hours a day.

Judge Staines adjourned the case until March 4th to allow time for the Director of Public Prosecution to provide directions in the case.