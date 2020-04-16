Man accused of impeding Mulready Woods killing investigation is in Covid-19 isolation

A man accused of impeding the investigation into the killing of Drogheda youth Keane Mulready Woods was unfit to face court on Thursday because he was in Covid-19 isolation.

The State was given notice, however, that Gerard McKenna (50), wished to apply for bail at his next hearing.

Cloverhill District Court also heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was awaiting a forensic anthropologist’s report in relation to bone fragments.

The accused, with an address in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, was initially remanded in custody on February 28th after he was charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person allegedly involved in the killing of 17-year-old Keane Mulready Woods.

The offence is contrary to section 7 (2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act.

His case was before Cloverhill District Court again on Thursday but the accused could not be moved there, or appear via video-link.

Judge Victor Blake was provided with a sick note from the Prison Service.

Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter said the accused was unfit to attend as he was in isolation due to Covid-19.

The defence asked for the case to be put back for two weeks and added that it was understood Mr McKenna wished to make a bail application.

Directions from the DPP were not available yet, the judge was told.

The court sergeant told Judge Blake gardaí needed to obtain a medical report, as the accused had to be brought to hospital after his arrest.

A forensic anthropologist report in relation to bone fragments had also been requested, the court was told.

Judge Blake further remanded him in custody in his absence to appear on April 30th next for mention for directions from the DPP, and a probable bail application.