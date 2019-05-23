Man (18) charged after loaded submachine gun and silencer found

A teenager has been denied bail after a loaded submachine gun and a silencer were found wrapped in a tea towel in a wheelie bin in Dublin.

Mark Skelly (18) with an address at Bulfin House, Dublin, was charged with unlawful possession of a 9mm Ingram Mach submachine gun, a silencer and one round of 9mm Luger ammunition, on May 21st at a house in Ballyfermot.

He was charged on Thursday afternoon and brought before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

Det Garda Donal Donoghue said the defendant made no reply when charged at Kilmainham Garda station at 1.20pm.

Objecting to bail, he said the offences can, on conviction, carry a sentence of up to 14 years.

He alleged the defendant was in control of the submachine gun and silencer which were “wrapped in a tea towel”. He said they were moved to a house in Ballyfermot and placed in a bin.

Det Garda Donoghue added that there was one round of ammunition in the breach of the firearm. The defendant was not at the house at the time of the weapon seizure.

He agreed with Donal Pattison, defending, that the investigation was ongoing and forensic analysis of the items seized had to be carried out.

Pleading for bail, the barrister proposed that his client could undertake to abide by strict terms including a curfew.

Judge Smyth, who granted legal aid, said the defendant faced very serious charges and he was not disposed to granting bail. He remanded the man in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday..