Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven charged with 17 child abuse offences

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State.

The 58-year-old was arrested at his home at Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin on Thursday morning. He was charged at 8.15am with 17 offences.

His charges are: Two counts of sexual assault of a child outside the State in 2014; Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child outside the State in 2014; Three counts of sexually exploiting a child in Ireland in 2017; Five counts of possessing of child pornography in 2017; Four count of using IT and communication technology for the purpose of facilitating child sexual exploitation inside and outside of the State in 2017.

He appeared at Dublin District Court before Judge Bryan Smyth.

Following a contested bail hearing, Judge Smyth granted bail with several conditions. They included ban on Mr Creaven using social media and requirement for a €10,000 independent surety to be approved due to the seriousness of the charges.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail, which he has not yet been able to take up, to appear at Cloverhill District Court on October 8th.