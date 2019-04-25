Five members of same family in court over Christening pub row

Five members of an extended family have appeared in court in relation to a row which broke out at a Christening party last month and left two men in hospital, one with serious head injuries.

All five have been charged with two counts of assault causing harm, which allegedly occurred at the Rovers Inn pub in New Inn, Cashel, Co Tipperary, on March 24th last.

Two men – Joseph Delaney and John Delaney (35) – were injured during an incident which happened on that Sunday evening, following a Christening.

John Delaney sustained serious head injuries and remains in hospital in Cork, having been transferred from South Tipperary General Hospital.

The five who appeared before Judge Terence Finn at Cashel District Court on Thursday were Michael O’Reilly (32) of Condon’s Cross, Clonmel; Christopher O’Reilly (25) of Brook Crescent, Clonmel; James O’Reilly (19) of Brooke Crescent, Clonmel; John Reilly (35) of Condon’s Cross, Clonmel; and Jimmy Reilly (45) from Comeragh Cottages, Springfield, Clonmel.

They were remanded on bail to appear again before the court in Cashel on June 13th.

The incident where the alleged assaults took place happened after a function attended by at least 40 people, from families based in the Clonmel and Cahir areas.

Gardaí­ were called from the Cahir station at about 11pm on the night of Sunday, March 24th, and members of the emergency response unit also attended the scene.

The pub where the row took place was closed for some days while a forensic examination was carried out, and damage had been caused internally. It has since re-opened.