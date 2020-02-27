Coronavirus fears prompts judge to ask anyone coughing to exit courtroom

Fears over the spread of the coronavirus prompted a district court judge to tell a court on Thursday he would prefer anyone coughing to withdraw from a packed courtroom.

Judge Patrick Durcan interrupted one of the cases before him at Gort District Court after he heard a person coughing. “Who is coughing?” he asked.

After an elderly woman at the back of the room identified herself as the person coughing, Judge Durcan asked: “Does the lady have business in court? You have a case, have you?

When the woman stated she wasn’t there for any particular case, Judge Durcan asked: “Why are you here?”

In response, the woman replied: “I am just attending.”

The judge told her: “I would prefer - you are more than welcome to attend ... but in view of the international health situation, I would prefer anyone coughing would withdraw.”

He added: “It is being fair to everyone else ... If you feel you won’t cough anymore, you are very welcome to stay. I will leave it to your own judgment.”

Shortly after, the woman left the court.