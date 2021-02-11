Cafe owner fined €1,500 for breach of Covid-19 regulations

A cafe owner who twice failed to remove tables and chairs from outside his premises in Co Meath has been fined for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

John Murray (47) of Haggard Street, Trim who runs the Trim and Healthy Cafe at the same address, faced charges of breaching Covid-19 emergency laws on two occasions during lockdowns last year. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Trim District Court heard that at 7am on June 4th the defendant refused to comply with special regulations forbidding the placing of seating or tables outside cafes and restaurants.

After gardaí intervened he went to Trim Garda Station and asked to see a copy of the regulations. At 4pm gardaí drove past and there were five tables and chairs outside the premises although there was nobody sitting at them.

Sergeant Paul McManus gave evidence that on October 23rd he spoke to the defendant and encouraged him to bring the furniture inside but he refused to engage with him and twice refused to give his name and address. He was then arrested.

Barrister James O’Brien told the court his client had opened his cafe about a year before the pandemic struck and restrictions were imposed. This had proven very onerous. He fully accepted he had done wrong and apologised for that. He was someone who employed three people part-time and who found the changing regulations “incredibly frustrating”.

Judge Cormac Dunne said that while he complimented Mr Murray on his initiative in opening the cafe and giving employment to himself and three other people, he was not alone in his frustration and disappointment with the present situation in the country. He had a duty as a citizen to uphold the law on close proximity. It was known Covid infection had resulted in tragedy for many families.

Mr Murray had sought a copy of the regulations, as was his right but he had aggravated the situation “by the continuity of his attitude towards the regulations.” the judge said. His attitude was obstructive.

He imposed a fine of €1,000 for the breach of regulations on June 4th and €500 on the other charge.