Bus driver who was allegedly nine times over limit appears in court

A bus driver who was allegedly nine times over the limit when he was arrested for drink driving in Co Kildare has appeared in court.

Michael Connolly of Rossport, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Naas District Court on Wednesday morning on charges of drink driving and dangerous driving.

The court heard that when the charges were put to Mr Connolly, he replied “I’m stupid.”

The State will be alleging that there was a report of a bus swerving on the N7 on October 2nd, the court was told.

Gardaí went to the scene and brought the bus to a stop on the hard shoulder. The driver was arrested under the Road Traffic Act.

It is alleged that he had 84mg/dl of alcohol in his system and the limit for a bus driver is 9mg/dl.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said it was a “serious allegation”.

The court was told the file has gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

The case was adjourned for six weeks to November 28th. There was no objection to bail.