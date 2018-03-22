‘Absolutely not guilty’ says man charged with murder of Vincent Ryan

A 36-year-old man told gardaí he was “absolutely not guilty” after being charged with the murder of Vincent Ryan in Dublin two years ago.

Jeffrey Morrow from Burnell Court, Malahide Road, Dublin 17, was arrested on Thursday afternoon at Dublin Airport after he was extradited from the UK. He was taken to a Garda station where he was charged with the murder of Mr Ryan at McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin on February 9th, 2016.

Mr Ryan, a 25-year-old father, was shot dead while sitting in his car.

Mr Morrow is the second person to be charged over the fatal shooting.

On March 12th, Paul O’Beirne (35), with an address at Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was also charged with his murder and was remanded in custody.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and black runners, Mr Morrow was brought before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Det Sergeant Alan Brady told the court he arrested him at the airport at 12.18pm on foot of an arrest warrant. When he was charged at Finglas Garda station, Mr Morrow replied “absolutely not guilty”,.

Judge Walsh said due to the nature of the charge there was no application for bail. He remanded Mr Morrow, who did not address the court, in custody.

He will face his next hearing on March 27th at Cloverhill District Court.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted in the High Court.

Defence solicitor Stephanie O’Meara made an application for legal aid and told the court her client was “not working and not in receipt of income having come in on foot of a European Arrest Warrant”.

Noting there was no Garda objection, Judge Walsh granted legal aid.