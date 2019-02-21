Court hears teen ‘fed’ drugs and alcohol from age of 10

A teenage mugger who was “fed” drugs and alcohol from the age of 10 by his aunt and uncle will be sentenced next month.

The then 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty in December to attempted robbery of a woman who had been out walking her dogs at Marina Village, Malahide, Dublin, on the night of April 15th, 2017.

However, he skipped court when he was due to be sentenced in January and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was brought back before the Dublin Children’s Court on Thursday. Judge Brendan Toale noted there was no objection to bail and the teenager apologised.

Judge Toale ordered him to sign on twice daily at his local Garda station.

Sentencing was adjourned for four weeks. The teenager has been ordered to write a comprehensive letter of apology to the victim to avoid a conviction.

Earlier, Garda Matthew O’Connor agreed with the defence the youth was remorseful.

Difficult upbringing

The boy’s barrister said the teen had a difficult upbringing and had been fed drugs and alcohol by an uncle and aunt from the age of 10.

The teenager’s mother, who was present for the hearing, was aged 14 when she gave birth to him, the barrister said. He went to live with an aunt and uncle. He was later placed in a care home. However, while there he would be collected by men who brought him out to sell crack cocaine.

The teenager was never caught in possession of drugs but had been caught with the money.

He was then moved to another children’s home outside Dublin.

Counsel said the teen was now taking part in an educational course and had a girlfriend who was a good influence on him.

Recently turned 18, he hoped to get steady employment and he had a good relationship with his mother’s partner who was like a father to him, the court was told.

At a previous stage his mother had said her son was not aggressive and she had prayed he could turn his life around.

“At 10, 11, 12, he had five overdoses and was in a coma at one stage,” she said, adding, “It was a very bad coma, for a kid at 14, for having cocaine, Valium and some things I’m not too sure about myself, it was a list of endless tablets, he wasn’t right for a week after it.”