Robber apologises to Luas screwdriver attack victim

A man who assaulted a morning commuter on a Luas tram has apologised to the victim.

Lee Murray (23), formerly of Sheepmoor Lawn, Blanchardstown pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault of Sam Hess causing him harm. He also admitting producing a screwdriver during the assault on the Luas on November 11st, 2016.

Garda Damien Killala told Gerardine Small BL, defending, that Mr Hess was on his way to work at a building site in the early hours of the morning.

He was on the Luas and heading towards the Rialto stop in south Dublin when Murray and a group of men and women, got on the tram.

They were making a lot of noise and one man approached Mr Hess and asked for a cigarette. Mr Hess offered him the entire packet and the man continued talking to him.

The court heard that Murray then pulled out a flat head screwdriver and grabbed Mr Hess and told him to take out whatever he had in his pockets.

When the victim expressed surprise, Murray pushed the tool into the victim’s knuckle and the hand began “pouring blood”. The group got off the train and Mr Hess got off later and sought medical attention.

He told gardaí­ later that he was very fearful. A victim impact statement was given to the judge as evidence but not read out in court.

CCTV video footage of the attack was played to the judge on a laptop.

After his arrest Murray said he was very drunk and had taken tablets and the incident was a blur. He was shocked when shown the footage and told gardaí­ he wanted to apologise to the victim.

Gda Killala said that Murray’s 34 previous convictions include theft, and possession of drugs. Last February he was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for a firearms offence.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned sentencing to February 15th and ordered the production of a report from the Probation Service.