‘Patriarch’ of family in Rathkeale feud refused pub licence

A company run by a Traveller couple has failed to secure a legal declaration that their premises in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, would be suitable as a licensed public house.

Senior gardaí objected to the application, citing serious law and order concerns in the west Limerick town.

The Five Lamps Inn Public House Limited company brought the application before Limerick Circuit Civil Court.

Evidence was heard the primary director of the company, Pat Kealy (59), with an address at Red Brick House, Fairhill, Rathkeale, has an outstanding tax liability of €107,000. The applicant had previously secured planning permission to carry out refurbishment works at the premises, situated at Main Street, Rathkeale.

A number of gardaí­, including Supt Eamon O’Neill, outlined concerns at an earlier hearing in Newcastle West last month. During the hearing, the County State Solicitor, Aiden Judge, put it to Mr Kealy, while cross examining the witness, that he was the “patriarch of a family involved in a long-running feud” in Rathkeale.

Mr Kealy denied being personally involved in feuding, however he said a number of local families had “shaken hands” and the feud was over.

Delivering his judgement on Thursday, Judge Eoin Garavan acknowledged Mr Kealy’s statement but said gardaí feared “the feud could well manifest again” and that he had “to be mindful to protect all of the community”, including Traveller and settled residents. The situation in Rathkeale over the Christmas period was “unique”, the judge said.

Gardaí had given evidence about requiring “huge extra resources” during the festive holiday, adding that people were “deterred” from entering the town because of the “huge numbers” visiting over the holiday period.

The judge told the court Supt O’Neill had described the feud as “a powder keg”, adding “I’m sure he doesn’t say it lightly.”

Mr Kealy said neither he nor his wife Breda Kealy - a named co-director in the applicant company - had any experience in the pub trade. However, Mr Kealy said he would appoint a manager to carry out the day-to-day running of the business.

The judge said “regretfully” he felt granting the application would “upset” the fragility of the situation, and he took “no pleasure” in refusing the application.