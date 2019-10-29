Man jailed for stealing spirits and boxes of salt sachets from Dublin pub

A man who who broke into a Dublin bar when drunk before making off with bottles of alcohol and three boxes of salt sachets has been jailed for two years.

Judge Melanie Greally told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that it was unclear what Michael Ward (30) was planning on doing with the salt but it was obvious there “wasn’t much sense to the theft”.

Ward, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to burglary at Mary’s Bar on Wicklow Street on November 5th last. He has 145 previous convictions, including convictions for theft, burglary and criminal damage.

The court heard Ward broke into the unoccupied bar in the early hours of the morning before breaking three cash registers in an attempt to get money. However, no cash was kept on the premises.

He then made off with bottles of alcohol – including vodka, whiskey, gin and rum – and the boxes of salt.

He was recognised ­in CCTV footage by gardaí and did not cover his face or wear gloves during the burglary. He has been in custody since the offence.

Downward spiral

Joseph Mulrean BL, defending, said Ward’s sister died seven days before the burglary, which sent his client into a downward spiral of drinking and drug-taking. Ward was granted temporary bail to attend his sister’s funeral, but did not go to the service.

He was kicked out of the home he shared with his partner and four children and has been homeless since then, Mr Mulrean said. Ward is making efforts to rehabilitate himself while in custody, the court heard.

Judge Greally said it was obviously an “opportunistic offence”, carried out under the influence of alcohol. She said while the premises was unoccupied, the type of damage done “wreaks havoc on the conduct of business”.

She took into account a number of mitigating factors, including Ward’s homelessness, his drug and alcohol addictions and his expression of remorse. She noted that Ward had a difficult childhood and left school aged 12.

Judge Greally gave Ward a three-year sentence, but suspended the final 12 months on a number of conditions.