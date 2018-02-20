Boy who injured finger on gym equipment awarded €35,000

A schoolboy who suffered a severe crush injury to the tip of his left ring finger has accepted a €35,000 damages settlement against his school.

Ivan Daly, counsel for 13-year-old David Tyrrell, told the Circuit Civil Court Tuesday that the injury occurred in the school gym when a piece of gym equipment was dropped on the boy’s finger.

Mr Daly said the incident happened on September 21st, 2015 when David, of Fairlawn Road, Finglas South, Dublin, was aged 11.

He had been examining a piece of gym equipment at the school during a school open day despite having been warned, along with other school children, not to interfere with gym equipment.

Mr Daly told Circuit Court President, Judge Raymond Groarke, that David had been brought to Tallaght Hospital but later transferred to Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin where a repair of his finger had been carried out under general anaesthetic. David had required two further operations, one by a plastic surgeon.

Medical reports revealed that David had suffered a deformity which was obvious at conversational distance. He still suffered some altered sensation and cold sensitivity.

Mr Daly said the board of management of Pobalscoil Iosolde/Palmerstown Community School, Co Dublin, had earlier offered a settlement of €27,500, which he had considered on the low side.

He told Judge Groarke that the case had been adjourned to allow further negotiations with the school authorities who had now increased their offer to €35,000 which he was recommending to the court.

Judge Groarke approved the settlement.