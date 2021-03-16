Car and financial documents seized in Co Longford Cab operation

A car and financial documents were among items seized during a Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) operation in Co Longford on Tuesday morning.

Six searches were conducted at five residential and one professional premises during the operation, which was assisted by the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

The items seized were: a Volkswagen Passat, financial documents and electronic media, and documentation relating to ownership of assets, according to a Garda statement.

Financial accounts containing more than €37,000 were restrained by way of orders under section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Financial documents were recovered during searches of six premises in Co Longford. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Eight dogs were taken into care by the local dog warden following the searches.

“The Cab investigation is focused on an organised criminal group (OCG) based in Co Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and the extortion of monies,” said the statement.

Gardaí said Tuesday’s operation was related to another Cab operation in July 2020, in which cash, vehicles and other items were seized in Co Longford.