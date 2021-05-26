Stena Line calls for Irish ‘bubble’ with British travellers

Stena Line has called on the Government to fully reinstate the Common Travel Area and open a de facto “bubble” with British travellers.

The ferry company, which has had its worst trading year on record due to Covid-19, believes the UK’s relaxation on travel rules rendered the ongoing restrictions on passenger travel pointless.

“We are hoping to see an opening up and reinstatement of the Common Travel Area from Britain to the Republic,” the company’s spokesman Simon Palmer told The Irish Times.

“We have this situation at the moment where the UK haven’t been imposing any restrictions on anyone travelling from the Republic but the Republic have.”

Under the current conditions, Mr Palmer said, it was quite possible for people from both jurisdictions to mix via Northern Ireland, while still being prevented from moving by ferry.

“An alternative option would be to have a travel bubble between Ireland and Britain,” he said.

As with its competitors, Stena Line typically relies on both freight and passengers to make a profit. Since the pandemic took hold, however, only the former has offered viable ongoing business revenue.

“It’s dire,” Mr Palmer said. “Last year was the worst year in our 58-year history.”

The company has also appealed for some notice period on when the rules would change. Last week it announced it would be returning its newest vessel, the Estrid, to its key Holyhead to Dublin route.

It had been moved due to increased freight demand on direct routes to France and low travel volumes between Ireland and Wales.