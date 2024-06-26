‘It’s very easy to move’: Independent production companies consider Late Late’s future

Patrick Kielty 'will not turn up to be told what’s on the show and when to do what by a bunch of strangers', said one TV figure. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTE/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

RTÉ has set out contentious moves to increase annual spending on independent production by €23 million within two years.

As the national broadcaster embarks on a path to outsource the Late Late Show and Fair City, annual expenditure on outside programmes will rise to €70 million in 2026 from €47 million in 2024. This is the flipside of plans to eliminate 400 RTÉ jobs, 40 of them this year. A “targeted” redundancy scheme will cost €50 million.

RTÉ staff are angry, claiming director-general Kevin Bakhurst has a privatisation agenda after scandal set off by concealed Ryan Tubridy payments. “Our members would actually be in a position where they would no longer be working for RTÉ,” Martin Mannion, Siptu organiser for RTÉ, told the Morning Ireland programme. The conclusion that workers paid far less than star presenters are being asked to carry the can for rampant mismanagement and waste is difficult to avoid.

But for independent producers, the prospect of flagship shows coming on to the open market is good news. “It’s very easy to move,” said one veteran TV figure of the Late Late Show. The programme brand could be used under licence, he added. “Most of these chatshows are recorded. They shoot these shows in the West End in London and in the middle of New York.”

A second independent producer said: “It has to be made right no matter where it’s made. Whoever makes it will have to make it to the standard expected by RTÉ.”

Venues mentioned as possible Late Late Show locations include the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin’s docklands and Vicar Street in Thomas Street.

Production companies mentioned as contenders include BiggerStage, led by former Virgin Media Television chief Pat Kiely. He makes audience shows in Ireland for US networks. Other contenders include Shinawil, which makes Dancing with the Stars. Another is GreenInc, which makes Crime Call. Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty was co-founder of Green Inc but is no longer involved.

Still, the first TV figure said Kielty’s stance will be critical. “He will not turn up to be told what’s on the show and when to do what by a bunch of strangers. So it all leads to the fact that he will have a major say in who the production company is or at least the senior production team.”