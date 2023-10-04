RTÉ barter account inquiry will be widened, says Catherine Martin

Minister for Media Catherine Martin will update TDs and Senators on the independent reviews taking place. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A review into the controversial barter account at RTÉ is being expanded to include an examination of its establishment in 2012 as well as the role of the broadcaster’s Executive Board and Board in its governance between 2017 and 2022.

Minister for Media Catherine Martin is expected to outline details of the expanded review during an appearance at the Oireachtas Committee on Media on Wednesday.

A review by forensic accountants Mazars was ordered by Ms Martin as RTÉ was embroiled in a storm over secret payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy as well as separate issues related to corporate hospitality.

An interim report, published in August, said they had “not identified any benefit to RTÉ” by making barter account purchases.

READ MORE

However, Mazars also said RTÉ “does not appear to have a formally approved policy and procedure in place” for purchases made through barter media agencies.

A barter account is a kind of trading account used in the media industry, although RTÉ was ridiculed during the summer when it was revealed it was using its account to buy flip-flops for party guests, balloons and concert tickets.

Ms Martin’s opening statement to the committee highlights “the vital role” of public service media.

She also says: “As we all know, that trust was shattered and a priority for the RTÉ Board and senior management is now to rebuild trust, not only with the public, but importantly also with their own staff. Under the chair, Siún Ni Raghallaigh, and director general, Kevin Bakhurst, this process is under way.”

Ms Martin will update TDs and Senators on the independent reviews taking place.

She is expected to say an expert advisory committee on governance and culture has requested an expansion in the terms of reference of the work of Mazars to feed into their own work.

The additional terms will focus on “whether appropriate processes and procedures were followed in relation to the approval and operation of the barter account when it was established in 2012″.

The new terms also include “the role of the Executive Board and Board of RTÉ as regards the governance of the barter account in the period 2017 to 2022; and whether, and if not why not, the internal audit function in RTÉ, the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of RTÉ, and RTÉ's external auditor examined or queried the barter account in the period 2017 to 2022.”