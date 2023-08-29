RTÉ's proposed ‘register of interests’ plans could apply to staff and contractors paid over €73,000 a year

The scoping document was shared with staff, the RTÉ Trade Union Group (TUG) and the RTÉ Management Association. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

RTÉ has outlined proposals for a register of interests for staff and contractors which could apply to all workers at the broadcaster who are paid around €73,000-a-year or more.

The broadcaster has published a scoping document on the planned register of interests, a separate organisation-wide register of external activities and a central register of gifts on Tuesday morning.

The proposals have been shared with staff, the RTÉ Trade Union Group (TUG) and the RTÉ Management Association for their consideration.

The register of interests was first mooted in the wake of the controversy that emerged after the broadcaster disclosed Ryan Tubridy’s pay was significantly higher than had been indicated.

That controversy has spread to encompass concerns about perks and oversight of rules and standards for RTÉ staff.

Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin has previously said RTÉ staff who do not comply with disclosure obligations on the broadcaster’s new register of interests will face sanctions.

The document published on Tuesday is a draft and it says it is important to note that “nothing is finalised”.

It says “Public trust in RTÉ is the cornerstone of our public service mandate. RTÉ has acknowledged that this has been damaged by recent events and significant steps are required to rebuild that trust.”

It says that director general Kevin Bakhurst has given a public commitment to introduce an RTÉ Register of Interests “which may go beyond existing legal requirements.”

RTÉ also acknowledges that the external activities of those working for or with RTÉ “are also an important element of public trust in RTÉ.”

The document says: “RTÉ content must be seen to be accurate, impartial, fair and independent of any vested interests, and we have extensive policies to deal with many issues, such as conflicts of interest.”

The scoping document sets out the broad parameters of proposals to introduce the two registers.

It sets out the existing legal basis for what is being proposed including current codes of conduct and policies that “require any person to bring an actual or potential conflict of interest to the attention of line management.”

Requests to engage in external activities must be made in writing to line management.

It is unclear whether or not the new register of interests would be published.

The document says that RTÉ is consulting with its Data Protection Officer (DPO) on a range of requirements, including the need to ensure that all aspects of the proposal “have valid legal grounds under the GDPR” and are transparent.

Certain people in RTÉ including Board members and members of the Leadership Team are already obliged to make annual returns on the Register of Interests form to the Standards in Public Office (Sipo).

The document outlines the proposal for staff of contractors to be required to make a return to the new Register of Interests if they are paid a basic salary of around €73,000-a-year or more not including allowances or expenses.

It notes how the Health Service Executive sets a threshold at Grade VIII which comes with a salary of €73,209.

People that do not believe they have relevant interests or potential conflicts of interest would submit a ‘nil return’.

The document says that it is currently mandatory under the RTÉ Journalism and Content Guidelines 2020 “that any personal, professional, business, or financial interest that could call into question the perceived fairness, objectivity or impartiality of a presenter or employee should be declared to the appropriate line manager.”

Such potential or perceived conflicts must be communicated in writing as soon as possible to management “to allow for a decision to be made on whether any mitigation is required.”

In relation to instances where a person does not declare a potential conflict of interest the document says: “Internally, it is already a mandatory obligation to disclose an actual or potential conflict of interest and failure to do so is liable for disciplinary action.”

On the question of whether the information will be published the document says: “RTÉ is committed to operating in as transparent a fashion as legally permitted.”

It also says: “However, RTÉ is also committed to protecting the rights and interests of its staff and contractors” including their rights under the GDPR, the Ethics In Public Offices Act, and the Freedom of Information Act.

The proposal is to introduce a standardised process across RTÉ for seeking approval for external activities aimed at identifying “conflicts of interest or potential conflicts of interest that may or may be seen to conflict with RTÉ's obligations.” It would apply to all staff and contractors who are engaged in RTÉ's editorial output – its news and content divisions.

Activities such as requests for speaking engagements, chairing meetings, joining a panel/discussion group, promoting commercial ventures, including draws, raffles, prizes, brand ambassador arrangements – among other activities - would all be covered by the new process.

The document says that it is already a mandatory obligation to seek written approval for external activities and “Any applicable external activity engaged without approval is liable for disciplinary action.”

It is proposed that “a condition of seeking approval for an external activity will be an acceptance that some of the details of approved activities will be published by RTÉ on a quarterly basis in the form of an online RTÉ Register of External Activities.”

The information published will include the name of the person granted approval, the nature of the activity approved, and the broad terms of any payment and/or benefit received.

The document says “the BBC routinely do this with payments identified in bands, below £1,000, £1,000 - £5,000, £5,000 - £10,000 etc.”

The document also RTÉ's intention to examine the establishment of a central Register of Gifts.

It says the Ethics in Public Offices Act defines a gift as something valued at €650 or over and which does not come from a family member, close friend etc.

RTÉ already has policies that work related gifts should only be accepted if they are of nominal or moderate value.