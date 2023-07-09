Fianna Fáil Senator calls for abolition of licence fee as new RTÉ DG promises changes

The licence fee should be abolished and public sector broadcasting should be funded from general taxation, a Fianna Fáil politician has said.

Senator Malcolm Byrne, who is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, has called on the Government to move RTÉ to a publisher broadcaster model where it is would fund news, current affairs, certain sport and documentaries

A separate commercial wing could commission entertainment, he said.

Mr Byrne said RTÉ should be funded from general taxation and the licence fee should be abolished.

He was speaking as the incoming director general of RTÉ promised that it is now the “time for action.” Early on Monday, he will outline to RTÉ staff how he intends to transform the organisation following the scandal which erupted when it was revealed that the organisation under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“Now is the right time for Government to finally grasp the nettle and address the conflict between public funding of certain elements of broadcasting and commercial activity,” Malcolm Byrne said.

“A publisher broadcaster model will ensure we continue to have quality independent news, current affairs and documentaries while commissioning entertainment programmes from the independent production sector will allow for fresh opportunities at the national broadcaster.”

“Public sector broadcasting is vital, and it must be independent of Government. We have plenty of arm’s length mechanisms to ensure editorial independence. This is also done in other jurisdictions such as Denmark.”

The RTÉ controversy will remain headline news this week ahead of an appearance by Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly at two committees on Tuesday.

Kevin Bakhurst, meanwhile, will take over as director general the national broadcaster on Monday.

Mr Bakhurst is expected to publicly outline his plans to “restore trust” in RTÉ on his first day in the role.

Speaking briefly on Sunday, he said: “I’d rather not say too much ahead of tomorrow, just say we’re going to be in contact with staff first thing in the morning via email, and I’ll be going around meeting people, trying to take questions and explain what we’re trying to do.

“The only thing I’ll say to people is it’s time for action now, that’s all we need.”

Earlier Minister of State for Media Thomas Byrne described Mr Bakhurst’s arrival at RTÉ as a “really good moment” as the broadcaster attempts to rebuild trust.

Appearing on RTÉ One’s The Week in Politics programme, Mr Byrne also suggested there has been too much focus on commercial activity at RTÉ and a return to the “basics of public service broadcasting” is needed.

On Saturday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also called for change.

“I think we need to see change in RTÉ. Without change, I don’t think that trust can be restored,” he said during a visit to Co Clare.

“I understand that the new director general Kevin Bakhurst is going to make some announcements on Monday in relation to changes to the organisation, the way the management is structured and also is going to deal with issues around conflicts of interest.

“I am very reassured in what he has said to Government and it’s important that he be allowed to set out those plans on Monday and to talk to staff first and then to inform the wider nation about those changes, and he’s going to make them quickly.”

Asked about his views on reform of the TV licence, the Mr Varadkar said the current system needs to be overhauled.

“It’s a really old fashioned way of collecting revenue based on ownership of a TV, a device that many people just don’t have any more, and almost all the money goes to RTÉ even though there are many other bodies involved in broadcasting outside public service broadcasting,” Mr Varadkar said.

“So I think reform of the TV licence is long overdue and I want that to happen during this Government.

“I can see the political temptation to put it off for another government or another Dáil, but I do not want to do that, and I want to make sure we have a new system up and running during the lifetime of this Government.”

The furore around RTÉ’s failure to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy between 2017 and 2022 has since widened.

There have been further disclosures about the broadcaster’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

The Government has already announced two separate external reviews of RTÉ and also moved to send in a forensic auditor to examine the broadcaster’s accounts.

Meanwhile, two parliamentary committees in Dublin are conducting their own examinations of the situation.