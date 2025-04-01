Virginia Giuffre, Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, in hospital after ‘serious’ road crash

The woman who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against the Prince Andrew is in hospital after a “serious accident”, said her spokeswoman.

Virginia Giuffre, who reportedly lives in Australia, said on Instagram that doctors had given her “four days to live” after her car was hit by a schoolbus.

Her spokeswoman Dini von Mueffling said: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Neither woman has given any details about where or when the collision took place.

Ms Giuffre has been living near Perth in Western Australia and posted a picture on Instagram from the city on March 2nd.

Western Australia Police said they received one report of a “minor crash” between a schoolbus and a car in Neergabby, about 19km (12 miles) north of Perth, on March 24th.

“The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day,” said a police spokeswoman. “There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

A representative for the East Metropolitan Health Service, which runs Royal Perth Hospital, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that Ms Giuffre was not at any of their facilities.

A Western Australia Public Transport Authority official also told the ABC they were unaware of any such bus crashes.

Ms Giuffre (41) is reported to have separated from her husband and posted pictures of her children on Instagram on March 22nd, saying she was missing them.

In Monday’s post about the crash, she said it had been “the worst start to a new year”.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time,” she said.

Prince Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre who he claimed never to have met.

She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims. – PA