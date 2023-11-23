Comedian Peter McGann: Christmas dinner can do one, as far as I’m concerned

This has been a big year for you – what has been the highlight?

I got an acting gig on Small Town, Big Story, the new Chris O’Dowd series. So that was probably, professionally, the big one. I can’t tell you anything about it, though – I’d be shot. It’s definitely a comedic role but it’s got some nice moments dramatically too.

Where will you be this Christmas?

I’ll probably be bouncing between Wicklow and Galway; Wicklow is where my family is and Galway is where my wife’s family is. If I’m down in Wicklow, we’ll get up, do the presents, have a fry. Then we’ll head down to our neighbours, the O’Briains, around midday and we’ll watch movies and drink Heineken with them. Then we’ll go home and have the dinner at around four or 5pm, and just pan out for the night. Generally rinse and repeat every other day. It’s ideal, to be fair.

What are the best and worst Christmas presents you have ever received?

I remember getting this Lego pirate thing, a tiny little yoke, when I was really young. I must’ve been about four. That was probably the best. The worst? There was a massive storm and power outage one year so we were cooking tins of beans on the fire. Not exactly a present but it was a gift of sorts because it made you appreciate everything else. I can laugh about it now anyway.

What is your favourite part of Christmas dinner?

I don’t like Christmas dinner; I don’t care for it. Turkey is just dry, flavourless meat. And all the trimmings that go with it – I don’t even like them that much. Christmas dinner can do one, as far as I’m concerned. Now if there’s a prawn cocktail going, I like that. But the dinner? No. It’s my least favourite part of the day. I’d actually take cans of beans cooked on the fire over it.

READ MORE

Which comedian would you invite to Christmas dinner?

I’m going to pick my friend Kevin McGahern because he can get on with every member of the family: the mas, the das, the siblings, the cousins – everyone. He’ll keep them all happy.

Who is on your naughty and your nice list this year?

On my nice list is everyone who came to see my show Great Lad in the various venues I played – they’re all class. And my naughty list? Everyone who didn’t come to see it but said they were going to. Scum.

Do you make New Year’s resolutions?

I do, yeah. I actually haven’t thought of mine for next year, though. Probably, ‘Keep going the way you’re going and don’t change a thing about yourself because it’s working so far and you’re absolutely brilliant.’

What’s on the cards for you in 2024?

It’s all quiet. I’m effectively unemployed. I’d like to be vague and say, ‘Oh, there’s something exciting coming up,’ but I’ve got nothing. Absolutely nothing. Which is unfortunate. Hopefully that’ll change between now and January.