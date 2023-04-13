Fashion designer Mary Quant, pioneer of the miniskirt, dies aged 93

Fashion designer Mary Quant, who was widely credited with popularising the miniskirt, has died at the age of 93, her family said. The British fashion designer died peacefully at her home in Surrey, England, on Thursday morning.

A statement released on behalf of her family said: “Dame Mary Quant died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK, this morning.

“Dame Mary, aged 93, was one of the most internationally recognised fashion designers of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties. She opened her first shop Bazaar in the Kings Road in 1955 and her far-sighted and creative talents quickly established a unique contribution to British fashion.”

Mary Quant in 2009. Photograph: David Parry/PA

She was one of the most influential figures in the fashion scene of the 1960s and is credited with making fashion accessible to the masses with her sleek, streamlined and vibrant designs.

Born in southeast London on February 11th 1930, she was the daughter of two Welsh schoolteachers. She gained a diploma in the 1950s in art education at Goldsmiths College, where she met her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, who later helped establish her brand.

Quant was taken on as an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes and in 1955 opened Bazaar, a boutique on the Kings Road in Chelsea. – PA

