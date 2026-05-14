What’s the story with the hole in Dún Laoghaire pier?

So, is Dún Laoghaire pier falling down?

Well, no. Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council (DLR) has pointed out that a “significant hole” has developed in the northern sea wall of the West Pier roundhead following storms this year.

Which of the two piers are we talking about here? Is it the ugly one?

Well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but yes. The West Pier is less frequented than the East Pier. However, the two piers are among the largest protected structures in the country, with the West Pier predating its more glamorous sibling by almost 70 years, as construction started in 1820 and 1890 respectively.

Can I still walk the Co Dublin pier?

Yes, repair work has begun but you will still be able to walk the pier, just perhaps not all of it. It’s not exactly clear to what extent the council will have to fence off the pier, but a spokesman for the council said the width of the area pedestrians will be able to access “might be” reduced.

There will also be construction traffic going up and down the pier, which could impair pleasant strolling.

Significant Damage to Dún Laoghaire West Pier. Video: Ian Keily/Drone Space Ireland

In a worst-case scenario, could it collapse?

The pier is still structurally sound, even if the repair works are categorised as “emergency”.

Why is there storm damage?

Do you remember last winter? Well, a particularly wet and stormy January and February led to the pier sustaining damage.

The council said “recent storm activity has caused further significant damage, highlighting the vulnerability of this historic structure and the need for urgent intervention”.

How did they find the hole?

Every March, the DLR council surveys the end of the West Pier with drones to check for damage, and this year, bingo!

How often do repairs take place?

Repair works on the structure take place on a continual basis, although the last big post-storm repair works were carried out in 2019–2020, following Storm Emma, which also coincided with the 2018 “Beast from the East” polar vortex.

Dún Laoghaire Harbour under repair after winter storms.Photograph: Alan Betson

When will the works be completed?

The council has not given a clear end date for the emergency repairs, but it said it would try to minimise disruption and maintain safe access wherever possible.

What else is the council saying?

A statement on the DLR website, read: “We are committed to safeguarding the structural integrity and heritage value of the West Pier. Emergency repair works will commence this week and will continue over the coming weeks to prevent further deterioration and protect the structure for future generations.”

The statement added that the works were necessary “to ensure public safety and preserve this important amenity”.