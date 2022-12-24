In the news: some of the headline-makers in 2022

Are you ready to test your memory and see just how much you know about the world in 2022? From current events to pop culture, to sports and political earthquakes, answer 100 questions in our annual quiz and you couuld win this great prize:

Newforge House, Co Armagh, a historic family-run country house near the village of Magheralin

Ireland’s Blue Book is delighted to offer the winner of the The 2022 Irish Times Christmas Prize Quiz an overnight break with dinner, bed and breakfast for two people sharing at Newforge House in Co Armagh. Set in 40 acres on the edge of the village of Magheralin, with views of mature gardens and green fields, the 18th century Newforge House offers peace, tranquillity and luxury.

Closing date is Monday, January 16th, 2023 at 10pm GMT. Terms and conditions apply. The winner and quiz answers will be published in The Irish Times Magazine on January 28th. Best of luck.