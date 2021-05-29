Waterfront terraces and picnics at the manor on the cards this summer

Cool County Kildare

Kildare is bursting at the seams with cool things and good craic this summer. At the Manor at Palmerstown House Estate offers proms, country music, comedy, swing and more throughout July and August, with picnic pods seating up to six from €140 to €270 atthemanor.ie. And sure if you’re picnicking at a manor, why not stay at a castle? Kilkea Castle has weekend rates from €219 per room, minimum two-night stay, kilkeacastle.ie; or try Clanard Court with a two-night Getaway Special including breakfast and an evening meal, from €150 per night for two, clanardcourt.ie.

Adare Manor

A Rosy Glow

Just when you thought they’d reached the heights of goo to make you feel good, there’s more. Adare Manor has teamed up with 111SKIN, the cult company that even has its own “brand visionary” in Eva Alexandridis. So if you believe that gold leaf and ground up rose quartz crystals is just what you need to glow again, head for Co Limerick. The luxe apparently beloved of Victoria Beckham don’t come cheap, but if mere cost isn’t going to stop you, the Rose Gold Renaissance treatment is exclusive to Adare Manor. Treatments from €185, and overnight stays from €725 per room for two B&B, adaremanor.com.

Sliabh Beagh Adventures in Monaghan

Explore More Monaghan

County Monaghan has some nice surprises up its sleeves. From close encounters with alpacas at Glaslough Alpacas (glasloughalpacas.com) to archery, orienteering and generally destressing in amazing surroundings at Sliabh Beagh Adventures (sliabhbeaghadventures.ie), to getting crafty with Grace Brennan at King’s Forge Glass (kingsforgeglass.com), and exploring the marvellous Rossmore Forest Park, it’s all a great adventure. Stay at the Hillgrove in Monaghan town from €159 per family per night B&B, hillgrovehotel.com, or the Nuremore outside Carrickmacross, for €195 dinner B&B for two, nuremore.com.

River Lee Hotel

On the Waterfront

Bookings are open now for the June 7th opening at the River Club, the lovely terrace right on the water at Cork’s River Lee Hotel. Covered and heated (sure it’s practically indoors, but with better ventilation), the Meadow Terrace is all garlanded with Irish wildflowers, in a partnership with Ketel One Botanical. Looks familiar? Some of the silk flowers are recycled from their 2019 outing in the same spot. How’s that for everlasting love? Add a sleepover with the Brunch Bubbles and Blooms getaway including a glass of fizz on arrival, B&B (though in this case, that second B stands for Brunch) for €287 for two sharing. Regular rates from €187, doylecollection.com.